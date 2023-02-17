WORLD
Canada will deploy Navy vessels to Haiti
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Canada will send navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence-gathering as part of efforts to quell worsening gang violence in the Caribbean nation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Trudeau made the announcement in the Bahamas at an annual meeting of Caribbean leaders where a key topic has been Haiti’s surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings blamed on gangs emboldened since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, also at the meeting, has pleaded for a full-fledged international military intervention to stem the mayhem. His country requested help from the UN Security Council in October, and has suggested the US and Canada lead a force.
NATION
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke, has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday.
Fetterman, who has struggled with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May, checked himself in Wednesday night, it said.
“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement.
Tree falls on Northwestern University campus, injuring four
EVANSTON, Ill. — Authorities say a tree collapsed on Northwestern University’s campus Thursday during a winter storm, injuring four people, one of whom suffered serious injuries. Evanston police say the tree fell about noon and struck four pedestrians who were on a sidewalk at the campus just north of Chicago. Matt Smith, a division chief with the Evanston Fire Department, says one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Evanston Hospital with two others who had moderate injuries. The fourth person was treated at the scene. He says the tree fell as a winter storm was bringing snow and rain as well as strong winds to the Chicago area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.