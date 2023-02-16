WORLD
Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY — A Japanese company opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost the region’s economy and curb outmigration.
The plant is run by Yazaki North America, Inc. and makes automotive wiring harnesses. The $10 million plant was opened with assistance from the US Agency for International Development.
It was part of an appeal by US Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 for companies to invest in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The idea is to create jobs for people in the region so they wouldn’t have to emigrate.
The Yazaki plant in the western province of San Marcos will employ about 1,000 people. USAID provided funding for advisers.
Former New Mexico lawmaker tapped for USDA leadership role
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico has been nominated to serve as the next deputy secretary for the US Department of Agriculture.
The granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Xochitl Torres Small has been working as an under secretary in the agency with a focus on rural development. Her nomination was announced Wednesday by the agency and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation.
Torres Small served on the House Agriculture Committee during her one term in Congress, and for nearly two years she has overseen loans and grants to provide infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion and business development as under secretary for rural development.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement described Torres Small as an exemplary member of USDA leadership, saying she represents “the heart and soul of rural communities.”
Report: Death of handcuffed man ruled a homicide
DENVER — The death of a man who was handcuffed after a mental health team responded to a call of him walking out into traffic last year has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday by lawyers for his family.
According to the report, Kevin Dizmang, 63, died on Nov. 22 as the result of cardiac arrest that occurred while he was being restrained and while he was acutely intoxicated by methamphetamine and suffering from health problems such as obesity and asthma.
