WORLD
Egypt releases former anti-graft chief after serving five years
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities Tuesday released the country’s former anti-graft chief after he served a five-year prison term for allegedly insulting and disseminating false news about the military, his lawyers said.
Hesham Genena, a former judge, walked free from a police station and returned to his home in Cairo’s eastern New Cairo district, lawyer Hossam Lotfy said.
His daughter, Shorouk Genena, posted images in Facebook showing her father hugging his family. “Baba is out, finally,” she wrote.
Genena was taken Tuesday to the country’s Supreme State Security Prosecution following his release from a prison, where he was questioned over separate allegations of disseminating false news, said another lawyer Naser Amin.
The allegations are related to comments he made in 2016 on the scale of government corruption, Amin said. Prosecutors ordered his release pending an investigation, he added.
NATION
Vermont advances nonresident medically assisted suicide bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont legislative committee has unanimously approved a bill that would make the state the second in the country to allow nonresidents to seek medically assisted suicide. The House Human Services Committee on Tuesday approved the measure that would remove the residency requirement. A similar bill is in committee in the Senate. The measure would have to be approved by both legislative chambers. Vermont would join Oregon, which no longer requires people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication.
Man gets prison for fentanyl sale that led to fatal overdose
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Virginia man who admitted selling the fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of a 22-year-old woman in Southern California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Matthew Benjamin Hurley told the court during a hearing Monday that he holds himself “100% accountable” for the 2020 death of Rose Avelar in Huntington Beach, the Orange County Register reported.
Hurley, who referenced his own battle with addiction, accepted a plea deal last year, admitting to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in a death.
