WORLD
Moldovan leader outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government
CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova’s president has outlined what she says is Moscow’s plans to overthrow Moldova’s government. She claims it involves the use of external saboteurs that would ultimately “put our country at the disposal of Russia” and throw it off course to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu’s briefing Monday comes a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence. Sandu said the plans involved attacks on state buildings and taking hostages. There was no immediate reaction from Russian officials to Sandu’s claims.
NATION
Biden fires Architect of the Capitol
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has fired embattled Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton, who oversees the historic building that houses Congress and its expansive grounds, as pressure mounted for his removal following a scathing inspector general report of personal and management lapses.
The White House said Monday that Blanton’s appointment was terminated. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.
An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, a Trump-era appointee, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official. A House hearing last week unearthed new questions and criticisms — including that he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when it came under attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.
