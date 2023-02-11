WORLD
Judge finds Cayman Islands beauty queen guilty of assault
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A former Miss Universe Cayman Islands has been found guilty of damaging two cars and assaulting three people, including a police officer.
Tiffany Conolly had pleaded self-defense in the October 2019 incident, in which authorities said she visited her ex-boyfriend’s home and assaulted him and his father and later a police officer.
During the trial, Conolly’s attorney argued the beauty queen was facing mental health challenges and contended she was mistreated by police.
A judge who found Conolly guilty Thursday dismissed those allegations, saying the evidence against Conolly was “overwhelming,” according to local media reports.
Conolly’s attorney could not be reached for comment. Conolly is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
NATION
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
PHOENIX — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges.
Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said.
Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe. The confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week.
“Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’ ”
