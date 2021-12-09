WORLD
Nigerian leader ‘distressed’ after 23 travelers slain
LAGOS, Nigeria — At least 23 travelers have been killed in northwest Nigeria in an attack by the same armed groups blamed for killing thousands this year in Africa’s most populous country.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said he is “very distressed” over the attack that occurred Monday though details of the incident emerged only on Wednesday. It is the latest in a cycle of violence targeting rural communities and travelers along highways in the northwest and central parts of the West African nation.
Buhari — who was elected in 2015 after promising to crush Islamist extremists in the northeast — has seen the armed violence in other parts of northern Nigeria grow rapidly under his watch. He faces mounting pressure to act.
France tries to end crisis with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria — France’s top diplomat sought to smooth over a months-long crisis with Algeria that stirred up colonial-era tensions, paying a visit, Wednesday to Algiers, where the countries agreed to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues.
Standing alongside his tense-looking counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his trip was aimed at “renewing a relationship of trust” and “looking to the future to work on the revival and deepening of our partnership.”
Le Drian noted the countries’ “complex history” and said he wanted to “remove misunderstandings.”
NATION
Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, driver hurt in shootout
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A shootout during a traffic stop at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in an earlier pursuit with law enforcement.
Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park, Wednesday morning. The park ranger was shot but was wearing a ballistic vest and was not seriously injured.
