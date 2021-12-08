WORLD
Gunman opens fire in Moscow services center
MOSCOW — A gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people Tuesday, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask, authorities and Russia media said. Four other people were wounded.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained. Sobyanin didn’t offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place in the southeast of the city.
Man in Germany suspected of killing four relatives and self
BERLIN — German investigators said Tuesday, that a man suspected of killing his family and then himself left a note indicating hat he was afraid of being arrested after procuring a fake vaccination certificate for his wife.
The bodies of two 40-year-olds and their children aged 10, eight and four were found with gunshot wounds at their home in Koenigs Wusterhausen, just outside Berlin, on Saturday.
Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told news agency dpa that the man said in the note, which was found at the house, that he had a vaccination certificate forged for his wife and her employer had found out. The couple were afraid that they might be arrested and their children taken away. He wouldn’t give further details.
Investigators suspect that the man killed his wife and children and then himself.
NATION
Charlottesville’s Lee statue to be melted for new art
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protests to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and turned into a new piece of public art by an African American heritage center.
The city council decided how to dispose of the now-removed statue at the center of the Unite the Right rally in 2017 during a meeting that stretched into Tuesday morning, The Daily Progress reported.
The Lee statue and another of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were removed on the same day in July. The city received six proposals from entities interested in taking one of both of them, according to the newspaper.
Council members voted to donate the Lee statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, whose “Swords Into Plowshares” proposal received almost 30 letters of support from organizations and individuals, including the Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia and descendants of Monticello’s enslaved community.
