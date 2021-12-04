WORLD
Cult killers sentenced to 50 years prison in Panama
PANAMA CITY, Panama — A court imposed Panama’s maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, Friday, on seven members of a cult who killed a woman and six children in a religious rite in a remote part of the Central American nation.
The court in Bocas del Toro province sentenced two other members of the New Light of God cult to 47 years in prison each.
The cult had operated for about three years in the Ngabe Bugle hamlet of El Terron on Panama’s Caribbean coast, but villagers said it had changed after one member had a vision telling the lay preachers they had been “annointed” to exterminate unbelievers.
NATION
Upstate NY WWII soldier killed in France ID’d after 77 years
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The remains of a World War II soldier from upstate New York killed in France in 1944 have been identified, defense officials announced, Friday.
US Army Pfc. Morris E. Swackhammer, 20, of Binghamton was accounted for June 28, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. His family only recently received a full briefing on his identification.
Swackhammer was hit by German machine gun fire, on Nov. 22, 1944, in woods northwest of the village of Fraize in France’s Alsace region. His squad had to leave his body behind in the face of the enemy attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.