WORLD
15 more migrants killed in Mexico crash return to Guatemala
MEXICO CITY — The bodies of 15 more migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico were flown home to Guatemala, on Thursday.
The remains in brown wood-colored coffins were delivered by a Mexican military C-295 transport aircraft.
The Mexican government said that so far, 50 of the 56 migrants killed when a people smuggler’s semi-trailer truck rolled over on a highway have been identified. A total of 25 have been returned to their homelands, with another five expected to be returned soon, it said.
NATION
Authorities: Guardians killed Alaska boy after mom’s death
Anchorage — A two-year-old Alaska boy has been killed by guardians months after his mother’s death at the hands of her husband, authorities said.
Steven Melovidov and Sophie Myers-Melovidov killed the boy in their home on a remote Alaska island and attempted to mislead investigators, authorities said. They were charged with first-degree and second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault and were to be arraigned, Thursday, according to court records.
Earlier this month, the toddler, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was medevaced from St. Paul Island to Anchorage with a serious head injury, according to state troopers.
The boy died at an Anchorage hospital and an autopsy was conducted.
The child’s mother, Nadesda Rukovishnikoff, was killed, in September, on St. Paul Island and the couple became his guardians, in October, McDaniel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.