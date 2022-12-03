WORLD
Ukraine: Animal eyes sent to some embassies
ROME — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said, Friday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland: and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”
“It’s a very strong signal,” the Ukrainian consul in Naples, Maksym Kovalenko, said, confirming his office received two letters containing fish eyes at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.
Nikolenko said the parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening, on Wednesday, and injured an employee. That was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain, this week.
Spain´s Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Madrid embassy, on Friday, after another suspect package was detected. The ministry said the parcel was posted from outside Spain and might be part of the chain of mail sent to other embassies in Europe. Police were investigating the contents and did not find any explosives, the ministry said.
NATION
Remains of WWII POW from Massachusetts accounted for
BOSTON — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced, Friday.
The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut, of Cambridge, Mass., were identified, in August, using mitochondrial DNA analysis as well as dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.
Lescaut, a member of the 16th Bombardment Squadron, 27th Bombardment Group, was reported captured when US forces on the Bataan peninsula in the Philippines surrendered to the Japanese, in 1942, the agency said.
Thousands of captured US and Filipino service members subjected to a brutal 65-mile forced march and many were held at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs perished.
According to prison camp and other records, Lescaut died July 26, 1942, and was buried with other prisoners in Common Grave 225 of the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery.
