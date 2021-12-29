WORLD
Sudan: Defunct mine collapses
CAIRO — Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed, Tuesday, when a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.
The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse of the closed, non-functioning mine took place in the village of Fuja, 435 miles south of the capital of Khartoum. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.
Local media reported that several shafts collapsed and that at least eight injured people were taken to a hospital.
