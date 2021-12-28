WORLD
France imposes new virus measures
PARIS — The French government announced new COVID-19 measures, on Monday, in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve.
Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.
Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theaters, sport facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible, he added.
NATION
Three dead, one critically hurt in Texas shooting
GARLAND, Texas — Three people were killed and a fourth critically injured in a shooting at a Dallas-area convenience store, police said.
The shooting happened, Sunday night, in the Dallas suburb of Garland and was captured on surveillance video, the Garland Police Department said. According to police, a man exited a white pickup truck, went inside the store and opened fire.
