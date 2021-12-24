WORLD
Dutch court jails man over pre-dawn gunfire at Saudi Embassy
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court, on Friday, imposed a four-year prison sentence on a 41-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for firing gunshots at the Saudi embassy in The Hague, last year, after he was refused a visa to travel to Mecca.
The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules, used an automatic weapon to fire 29 shots into the embassy building in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2020, his 40th birthday. Nobody was hurt.
According to prosecutors, the defendant was desperate to make a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy site Mecca, an important component of the Muslim faith.
A security guard was present at the time of the attack. The court found the man guilty of attempted murder, as he was aware that the building was guarded, even during hours when the embassy was closed.
Prosecutors had also charged him with committing a terrorist act and asked for a 10-year sentence, but the court said there was no evidence he was trying to scare the Dutch population.
The attack left the embassy riddled with bullet holes. The suspect had previously been fined for defacing the building.
NATION
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food.
Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported, Friday.
“There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends.”
Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.
“When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product,” she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.
Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France.
“We apologize for this customer’s experience following Air France flight 334,” Delta told the station in a statement. “We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution.”
