Eastern Congo’s M23 rebels retreat from held territory
KIBUMBA, Congo — Eastern Congo’s M23 rebels retreated, Friday, from some of the territory it held, the group’s first withdrawal since it began seizing swaths of land, more than a year ago.
The rebels left the Kibumba area and its positions were taken over by the East African Regional Force — a multinational force charged with protecting the area. This retreat is in line with an agreement made, last month, at a summit in Angola, Lawrence Kanyuka the M23’s political spokesman said in a statement.
Kibumba, in the Nyiragongo territory of Congo’s North Kivu province, has been held by the M23, since November, and it was the closest that the rebels got to Goma, eastern Congo’s regional capital.
NATION
Congress approves new election rules
Congress has passed changes to the arcane law that controls how it ratifies the winner of a presidential election. The legislation is an effort to close loopholes that Donald Trump and his allies tried to exploit so he could remain president after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
The new provisions clarify that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in the process and can’t try to block a new president, as Trump unsuccessfully urged his vice president, Mike Pence, to do on Jan, 6, 2021. The legislation also makes it harder to object to confirming the results of a presidential election and clarifies how electors are named.
Worker dies after being injured at job
GURNEE, Ill. — Authorities say a worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the plant’s production floor. Twenty-nine-year-old Leily Lopez-Hernandez of Waukegan was fatally injured, Thursday, while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found that she died of sharp-force and crushing injuries.
