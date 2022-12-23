WORLD
Greek officer back in court over teen’s shooting death
ATHENS, Greece — A police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teenager during a car chase over an alleged unpaid gas station bill has appeared in court in northern Greece to provide further testimony after the charges against him were elevated to manslaughter with possible intent.
The 34-year-old officer remains free pending trial, with a bail condition banning him from leaving the country. He had originally been charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter with possible intent over the Dec. 5 shooting of 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis, but the charge was upgraded after the teenager died, more than a week later. The youth’s shooting led to days of often violent protests by members of Greece’s Roma community and others.
