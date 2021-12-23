WORLD
North Macedonia’s prime minister formally steps down
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formally resigned, Wednesday, in a move he had announced after his governing Social Democrat party’s heavy defeat in October’s local elections.
Zaev is set to be replaced by a former deputy finance minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, who was elected as the left-wing party’s new chief, on Dec. 13, after Zaev also relinquished the Social Democrats’ leadership.
“The results of the last elections, although local, had a national political weight for the political moment in which the country is,” Zaev said in a letter explaining his resignation.
North Macedonia’s parliament is expected to formally accept Zaev’s resignation, today.
Within the next 10 days, President Stevo Pendarovski must hand the mandate to form a new government to a coalition led by the Social Democrats that controls a majority in the 120-member parliament.
The Social Democrats secured the majority — avoiding an early election — after striking a deal with a small ethnic Albanian party to join the government coalition that will control 64 seats.
After receiving the mandate, Kovachevski, 47, will have 20 days to propose a new government to parliament. His new cabinet is expected to be elected by mid-January.
NATION
Owner of closed nuclear plant faces fine
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission said, Wednesday, it plans to fine the owners of the shuttered Oyster Creek nuclear power plant $150,000 for security violations at the New Jersey site.
The agency would not reveal the nature of the violations, citing security concerns, but said the site’s overall security program “remains effective.”
Holtec Decommissioning International LLC has 30 days to pay the fine or contest it.
The company issued a statement saying that “protecting the security and safety of the public is the number one priority of Holtec International at all our facilities. We have taken steps to address the concerns and overall security performance at Oyster Creek and shared those learnings with our fleet to prevent a reoccurrence.”
The plant, in the Forked River section of Lacey Township, on the Jersey Shore, shut down, in 2018, and is being decommissioned, a process that involves removing and storing nuclear fuel that had been used at the plant.
The nuclear agency said it conducted inspections, between May and July, and found “apparent violations” of security regulations.
