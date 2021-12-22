WORLD
Operator files for approval of Fukushima plant water release
TOKYO — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said, Tuesday, it has applied for approval from safety authorities to construct an undersea tunnel and other facilities needed for the planned release of large amounts of treated radioactive water into the sea.
The operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, said it hopes to obtain approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority to begin constructing the facilities in June and start releasing the water in April 2023.
The approval would cover the basic plan and design of the undersea tunnel, equipment to dilute the water with sea water and other necessary materials.
TEPCO plans to release massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water into the ocean about 0.6 miles from the plant to ensure safety and minimize the impact on local fishing and the environment.
About 1,000 storage tanks at the plant currently filled with radioactive water need to be removed to make room for facilities necessary for the plant’s decommissioning, TEPCO says.
NATION
California man gets prison for threats over 2020 election
A California man has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the US Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist, prosecutors said.
Robert Lemke, 36, was sentenced, Monday in Manhattan federal court, according to Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Lemke, a resident of Bay Point in the San Francisco Bay Area, pleaded guilty in October to one count of making threatening interstate communications.
The messages sent to the journalist’s relative stated in part that the journalist’s “words are putting you and your family at risk. We are nearby, armed and ready.”
Prosecutors alleged that the messages were among threatening text and audio messages sent to approximately 50 people from November 2020 through early January 2021.
“Robert Lemke, refusing to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, sent messages threatening dozens of victims, including journalists, elected officials, and their families, for the perceived offense of stating the facts,” Williams said in a statement.
In addition to the prison term, US District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein also sentenced Lemke to three years of supervised release.
