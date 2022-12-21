WORLD
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting
TORONTO — A suburban Toronto man who was killed by police after authorities say he fatally shot five people in his condominium building, including three members of the condo Board, had a court hearing scheduled for the next day, to determine if the building’s management could evict him.
Francesco Villi, 73, attacked neighbors on three floors of his building, on Sunday night, killing three men and two women and wounding a sixth person, a 66-year-old woman who is expected to survive, according to police. One of the officers who responded to a call about an active shooter inside the building in the suburb of Vaughan shot and killed Villi, authorities said.
York Regional Police identified the slain victims as Rita Camilleri, 57; Vittorio Panza, 79; Russell Manock, 75; Helen Manock, 71; and Naveed Dada, 59.
The attack happened the day before a scheduled online court hearing in which lawyers for the condominium corporation were set to argue that it should be allowed to evict Villi because he had spent years harassing building employees, Board members and other neighbors.
In court documents, the building’s lawyers said Villi ignored court orders to end the harassment and stop posting online about a longstanding dispute he had with the condo’s management. Villi long claimed in videos posted on social media and in court documents that vibrations, noises and emissions from the building’s electrical room under his unit were making him sick, and that Board members and the building’s developer were to blame.
NATION
Textile maker to pay US about $500,000 over foreign blankets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island defense contractor that sold woolen blankets to the Army has agreed to pay nearly $500,000 to settle allegations that it violated a law requiring companies that supply the military to manufacture their products in the US using American labor, federal prosecutors said, Tuesday.
The agreement resolves a civil False Claims Act investigation into Woonsocket-based textile manufacturer Hyman Brickle & Son, Inc., also known as The Brickle Group, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office in Providence.
The company, in 2016, sold the blankets to the US Department of Defense, despite knowing that the blankets were produced using labor in India, rather than in the US using American labor, prosecutors said.
Under the Berry Amendment, equipment sold to the Department of Defense must be produced wholly in the US.
The $492,236 settlement represents full restitution for the cost of products paid for by the US government and double damages, prosecutors said.
The settlement is not an admission of liability. A voicemail was left with the president of Brickle.
