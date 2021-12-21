WORLD
Ship sinks off Madagascar coast; 17 dead and 68 missing
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar’s northeastern coast, killing at least 17 people and leaving 68 missing, officials said, Monday.
At least 45 people have been rescued from the waters of the Indian Ocean, according to a report from the Maritime and River Port Agency.
The ship, Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district, in the early hours of Monday, said the report. It was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo.
A hole in the ship’s hull is believed to have caused it to sink, he said.
Saudi coalition says it targeted Yemen airport
CAIRO — A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said it launched “precision airstrikes,” Monday, against rebel targets at the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.
The strikes came just over an hour after the coalition asked UN agencies and civilians to immediately leave the airport. The coalition claims the Houthi rebels have turned Sanaa International Airport into a military base for launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laded drones into Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south, in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
There were no immediate details from either side on what was hit in the strikes and no word on any casualties or damage.
