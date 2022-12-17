WORLD
French fire leaves 10 victims
VAULX-EN-VELIN, France — Ten people, including five children as young as 3, died after a nighttime fire ravaged an eight-story apartment building, Friday, in one of the French city of Lyon’s poorest suburbs, local authorities said.
The cause of the blaze, France’s deadliest residential fire in years, was under investigation, including to establish whether it had a criminal origin.
Witness reports carried on French media described scenes of horror, including residents smashing windows to try to climb out of the building and a mother throwing her child out of a window to be safely caught by a person on the ground.
Guam Legislature passes abortion ban; governor veto expected
HAGATNA, Guam — Guam’s Legislature, on Friday, passed a bill prohibiting most abortions, a measure modeled after a new Texas law that leaves enforcement up to private citizen lawsuits instead of criminal prosecution.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerro, who favors abortion rights, is expected to veto the measure.
The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 passed the US territory’s unicameral legislature with eight senators in favor and seven opposed, the Pacific Daily News reported. Supporters would need 10 votes to override any veto.
The measure would ban abortion in Guam once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. That’s before many people know they are pregnant.
It would allow any private citizen to sue Guam abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who helps someone get the procedure. It doesn’t allow lawsuits against abortion patients.
NATION
One student killed, three wounded in shooting near Chicago school
CHICAGO — One student was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting, Friday afternoon, near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.
Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said they were shot outside the school.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.
