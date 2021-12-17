WORLD
Former Slovak premier detained for protest during lockdown
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was detained by police in Bratislava, on Thursday, for organizing an anti-government rally that had been banned due to lockdown rules.
Fico’s leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and police confirmed the detention, which took place before the planned demonstration in the Slovak capital, Thursday evening.
Police said they would not give more details until today.
NATION
Minnesota woman accused of shooting at strangers
in vehicles
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota woman suspected of shooting at strangers in vehicles over the last few months, in one case injuring a driver, appeared in court, Thursday, on four charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities have not released a potential motive. Latoya Weston, 44, of West St. Paul, declined to make a statement to police and her lawyer said she is not guilty.
“Ms. Weston fully denies the accusations made against her,” defense attorney Carole Finneran said. “She looks forward to having her day in court to clear her name.”
Michael Cohen sues Trump claiming retaliatory imprisonment
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen claimed in a new lawsuit, Thursday, that Donald Trump retaliated against him for writing a tell-all memoir, saying his abrupt return to federal prison last year endangered his life and amounted to punishment for criticizing the president.
Trump’s former personal attorney recently completed a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. He reported to prison in May 2019 but was released to home confinement after about a year as authorities sought to contain the Coronavirus outbreak in federal prisons.
Federal authorities abruptly ordered him back to prison weeks later, claiming he failed to accept certain terms of his release. Cohen, however, said he had merely sought clarification on a condition forbidding him from speaking with the media and publishing his book.
