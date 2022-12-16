WORLD
New initiative promotes diversity across sectors in Italy
MILAN — The founder of the Afro Fashion Association in Italy says she is launching awards recognizing the achievements of minorities in Italian society, to promote greater diversity and inclusion.
The first edition of the Black Carpet Awards will premier during Milan Fashion Week, in February, sponsored by Instagram and Conde Nast. Michelle Francine Ngonmo said, Thursday, she was inspired by a note she received from Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and founder of the Off-White label, recognizing her work promoting people of color in Italian fashion. It said simply: “I see you.” Ten awards will recognize leaders who promote inclusion, diversity and equity through culture, creativity, community, legacy and entrepreneurship.
NATION
House approves referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — The US House passed a bill, Thursday, that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate.
The bill, which passed 233-191 with some Republican support, would offer voters in the US territory three options: statehood, independence or independence with free association.
The proposal would commit Congress to accept Puerto Rico into the United States as the 51st state if voters on the island approved it. Voters also could choose outright independence or independence with free association, whose terms would be defined following negotiations over foreign affairs, US citizenship and use of the US dollar.
Claudine Gay to be Harvard’s first Black president
BOSTON — Harvard University has named Claudine Gay as its next president, making her the first Black person and the second woman to lead the Ivy League school. Gay is currently a dean at the university and a democracy scholar. She will become president, July 1. Gay replaces Lawrence Bacow, who is stepping down and has said he wants to spend more time with family.
Penny Pritzker is senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of Harvard’s presidential search committee. She calls Gay a “remarkable leader” who is dedicated “to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence.”
