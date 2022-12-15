WORLD
Libya opens probe into Lockerbie suspect’s extradition to US
Libya opens probe into Lockerbie suspect’s extradition to US
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya’s chief prosecutor, on Wednesday, said that he had opened an investigation into the extradition of a Libyan national accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, to the United States.
US authorities announced they had arrested former intelligence officer Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, on Sunday. The following day he appeared in federal court in Washington and was charged with an act of international terrorism.
Speaking with reporters in Tripoli, prosecutor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour said the investigation has been opened following a complaint from Mas’ud’s family that his extradition was not lawful. Al-Sour later confirmed the investigation with The Associated Press but did not provide further details.
Libya and the US have no formal extradition agreement.
NATION
Full court won’t rehear appeals over Ohio State sex abuse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An appeals court panel’s decision that revived unsettled federal lawsuits against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor won’t be reconsidered by the full court. A judge had dismissed most of the unsettled cases, saying it’s clear the late Richard Strauss abused hundreds of young men but that the legal time limit for claims had long passed.
A three-judge panel of the Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals had then reversed that decision, meaning the survivors’ cases can proceed. The school asked the full Sixth Circuit to rehear the matter, but the court denied that request, Wednesday.
