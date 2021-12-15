WORLD
Hamas accuses rival Fatah of deadly shooting in Lebanon camp
SIDON, Lebanon — Hamas officials buried three of their members, Tuesday, who were killed by gunfire in a tense Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon days earlier. The militant group accused members of a rival faction of the deadly shooting.
Ayman Shanaa, an official with the militant group, told mourners that Fatah militia members were behind the shootings, which he called a “heinous and cowardly crime.”
There are tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Lebanon, most living in refugee camps. Fatah is the political faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas rules the Gaza Strip.
Malta legalizes adult-use cannabis possession
VALLETTA, Malta — Malta on Tuesday, decriminalized the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe’s first cannabis regulatory authority.
Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to possess up to 7 grams of cannabis and to cultivate up to four plants. Growers for personal use can store up to 50 grams of dried marijuana. However, consuming cannabis in public or in the presence of minors remains illegal and subject to fines.
The new regulations will allow for the setting up of non-profit clubs that can distribute cannabis and cannabis plant seeds among their members. And it calls for the establishment of an authority that will work with the government on national policy governing cannabis use.
NATION
Landlord accused of demanding sex from tenants to pay $4.5M
NEWARK, N.J. — A landlord accused of demanding sex from his low-income tenants under threat of eviction or in exchange for helping them receive rent assistance will pay more than $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit, the Department of Justice announced, Tuesday.
The action against Joseph Centanni resolves a lawsuit filed in August 2020 that accused Centanni of engaging in “severe or pervasive sexual harassment” over a period of approximately 15 years. The settlement still must be approved by a federal judge.
