WORLD
Poland’s divisive justice minister survives vote
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s divisive justice minister narrowly survived a confidence vote in parliament, Tuesday.
Zbigniew Ziobro is the author of controversial judicial changes that led the European Union to block billions of euros to the Central European country, spurring the opposition to seek his ouster.
The vote was 226-228 with three abstentions, meaning Ziobro stays. All lawmakers of the ruling right-wing coalition voted in his favor.
Opposition lawmakers called for the vote on Ziobro, arguing that he posed a threat to Poland’s democratic values, its EU funding and ultimately its EU membership.
The opposition motion argues that the policies of Ziobro, who is also the nation’s prosecutor general, “have taken on an especially harmful character.”
His policies have “de-formed the justice system in a way that limits human rights and has become the reason why Poles are still not receiving billions of euros of European Union funds,” the motion states.
Unseating Ziobro required mustering a majority of 231 votes in the 460-member lower house. He has also survived such efforts previously.
NATION
US-hosted Africa summit opens with focus on youth, security
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris has opened the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington by spotlighting Africa’s youthful population. She’s making the case that the continent’s demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come. Harris offered the optimistic thread, on Tuesday, at the start of the Biden administration’s three-day summit that’s bringing in leaders from 49 African nations and the African Union for high-level talks. The vice president also announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the US Export-Import Bank was entering new memorandums of understanding that will clear the way for $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.
Four people stabbed at Washington state casino; man arrested
SEATTLE — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state, Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said.
All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Washington.
The attack happened just before midnight at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier casinos, table game and poker establishments that share a building in the town of La Center. Several witnesses called 911 to report the stabbings and said the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a hunting knife.
Patrons and employees confronted the attacker but he was able to make it to a car and fled, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found the vehicle and pursued it, the sheriff’s office said, with the chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Police used an “immobilization technique” to stop the vehicle and arrested the driver.
Video from the casino showed a man sitting at a poker table before reaching down, grabbing something and then standing and stabbing the man next to him five times in the head and chest “without provocation or warning,” the sheriff’s office said.
Several people tried to intervene, but the man began swinging the knife at them and then stabbed a woman sitting at the same table, police said. The suspect chased another man into the parking lot and stabbed him when he fell, then drove off.
It was not immediately clear how the fourth victim was wounded. All four were taken to a nearby hospital, and three of them were treated and released.
