WORLD
Mexico’s Virgin of Guadalupe pilgrimage returns
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s largest religious pilgrimage for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe returned without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For two years, the multi-day pilgrimage was either cancelled or curtailed, because the massive numbers of faithful presented a risk of contagion. But early Monday, the patio outside the basilica was awash in people who sang the traditional birthday song “Las Mañanitas” to the Virgin at midnight. At the Vatican, on Monday, Pope Francis said Mary remains a mother figure to Latin Americans, accompanying them through “poverty, exploitation and socioeconomic and cultural colonialism.”
Six killed in Australian ambush
BRISBANE, Australia — Six people, including two police officers, were shot and killed after the officers responded to a call at a property in rural Australia and were ambushed. Authorities say the violence began at about 4:45 p.m., Monday, when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state to investigate reports of a missing person. At least two shooters opened fire on police at the rural property in Wieambilla. Police said they returned fire but two officers were critically injured and died at the scene, and a bystander — possibly a neighbor, according to some media — was also killed during the firefight.
NATION
Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument
RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond — the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War — removed its last city-owned Confederate statue, on Monday, more than two years after it began to purge itself of what many saw as painful symbols of racial oppression.
It took just minutes to free the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill from its base, before a crane using yellow straps looped under the statue’s arms lifted it onto a bed of tires on a flatbed truck. After the statue was removed, the crew got to work removing the base. Several dozen people, including neighbors, some of Hill’s indirect descendants and supporters and opponents of the removal, stood in the closed intersection watching the crew work.
Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd’s killing, in 2020. But efforts to remove the Hill statue, which sat in the middle of a busy intersection near a school, were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it about 25 years after his death at the end of the Civil War.
Many Confederate statues in Virginia were erected decades after the Civil War, during the Jim Crow era, when states imposed new segregation laws, and during the “Lost Cause” movement, when historians and others tried to depict the South’s rebellion as a fight to defend states’ rights, not slavery. Some Confederate tributes remain in Richmond, but they’re on state land, including on Capitol Square surrounding the Virginia State Capitol building.
Ambrose Powell Hill died days before the war’s end, in 1865, according to a timeline provided in court documents during a legal battle over the removal. His remains were interred in a family cemetery in Chesterfield County, according to a city petition to move the remains. The remains were moved, in 1867, to Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, where they remained, until 1891, when they were moved to the spot where the monument was unveiled the following year.
Attorneys for Hill’s indirect descendants agreed his remains would be moved to a cemetery in Culpeper, near where Hill was born. But the plaintiffs wanted ownership to be transferred to them in hopes of moving the statue to a battlefield or some other location, said John Hill, one of Hill’s descendants who drove eight hours from his home in Ohio to watch the statue be removed.
