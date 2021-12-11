WORLD
Ukraine leader hopes for talks with Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president said, Friday, that more opportunities for talks with Russia may arise thanks to the US diplomatic effort to help de-escalate tensions after Moscow massed troops near Ukraine’s border, stoking fears of a possible invasion.
US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, this week, as the United States moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow.
The US president proposed joining the Europeans in negotiations not just to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine but to address Putin’s larger strategic objections to NATO expanding its membership eastwards.
NATION
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in a Virginia resident, the first case to be reported in the state, health officials said, Thursday.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health said the variant was identified in a sample from an adult resident of northwest Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period. The news release didn’t disclose the person’s condition or any additional details.
With combined state and national surveillance efforts, the department said it is likely that additional cases of the Omicron variant will be identified.
