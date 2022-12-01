WORLD
Guatemala’s El Periodico newspaper stops print edition
GUATEMALA CITY — The prominent Guatemalan investigative newspaper “El Periodico” announced, Wednesday, that it is stopping its print edition, after the government arrested the paper’s president.
José Rubén Zamora was arrested, in July and charged with money laundering and extortion. Zamora has overseen dozens of investigations into corruption during his leadership at El Periodico since the paper was founded, in 1996.
All of the paper’s reporters have been let go, and it is not clear how it can continue with digital editions only. The government has withdrawn advertising and has allegedly pressured businesses to do
the same.
“It has been 30 years of struggle against corruption and impunity, against governmental abuses and terrorism, in favor of freedom transparency and accountability,” Zamora wrote in a final editorial, datelined from the prison cell where he is being held.
The closure of the print edition came on Guatemala’s “Day of the Journalist.” Guatemala’s chief prosecutor has been criticized by the United States government for blocking corruption investigations and instead pursuing the prosecutors and judges who carried them out.
NATION
Feds: Police officer used baton to strike detainee
BOSTON — Federal authorities, on Wednesday, arrested a Massachusetts police officer they allege used a baton to strike a man in custody and then failed to mention the incident in two reports.
Following an FBI investigation, Fall River Officer Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on charges of deprivation of rights and making false reports, the US attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.
Hoar pleaded not guilty in US District Court in Boston in the afternoon and was released, according to court records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 11.
His federal public defender in an email declined to comment.
Hoar was on duty, on Dec. 21, 2020, according to the indictment, when he struck a man who had been arrested in the forehead with a baton, injuring him.
That day and the next, Hoar submitted two reports that omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the man with a baton, according to the indictment.
The man sued the city and settled, in August, for $65,000, The Herald News of Fall River reported.
The newspaper reported that Hoar in his report said the man kicked him during a struggle when the officer was attempting to place him in a holding cell at police headquarters.
