WORLD
Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 6:36 pm
WORLD
Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners
MEXICO CITY — Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped, since last week.
Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said, Monday, that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk.
She also said that 25 pumps were working to remove water from the flooded shafts. Water that was once 111 feet deep was now between 55 and 78 feet deep.
The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, collapsed, last Wednesday, with 15 miners inside. Five managed to escape with injuries. Authorities say the miners breached a neighboring space filled with water. There has been no contact with the remaining 10.
NATION
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing children
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and also stabbing her two-year-old son.
Janee Pedescleaux was arrested, Sunday, on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second-degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
It was not clear whether Pedescleaux has an attorney who could speak for her.
A police news release said the boy was in critical condition, Sunday. A request for an update, on Monday, was not immediately answered.
