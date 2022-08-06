WORLD
Taliban say bomb kills eight people in Shiite area of Kabul
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say at least eight people have been killed after a bomb hidden in a cart went off near a mosque in a minority Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital. The Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says that 18 other people were wounded in the explosion, on Friday, in western Kabul. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which has targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in the past. Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans — apparently organized by the Taliban — rallied in several provinces, denouncing the US drone strike, last Sunday, that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house.
NATION
Fired teacher charged with student sexual misconduct
TOPPENISH, Wash. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Bertha Cerna was charged in Yakima County Superior Court, last week, with sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. The charges follow a former student telling authorities that Bertha Cerna had sex with him while he was a minor. Cerna and her husband, John Cerna were fired from the school district following an investigation by the school district into a student’s allegations that they had plied her with alcohol. Bertha Cerna told the newspaper she had no comment.
