WORLD
US: Africa can buy Russian grain but risks actions on oil
KAMPALA, Uganda — The US ambassador to the United Nations says African nations are free to buy grain from Russia but could face consequences if they trade in US-sanctioned commodities such as Russian oil. Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, after a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni, a US ally who has not criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has expressed sympathy with Moscow. Uganda is the US official’s first stop on an African tour. Her trip comes a week after the Africa visit of Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, who dismissed charges that his country’s invasion of Ukraine is solely responsible for a dangerous food crisis in countries ranging from Somalia to South Sudan.
NATION
Official: Multiple dead at two homes in Nebraska
Four people were found dead, Thursday, in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said.
Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him.
Firefighters responding to a call, Thursday morning, about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said.
A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home a few blocks away, where the bodies of three people were found inside.
Authorities didn’t release the names of the dead or say how they died, but they said witnesses reported seeing a man leaving Laurel in a silver car. Bolduc referred to the man as a suspect in the deaths and said he may have picked up a passenger on the way out of town.
Investigators believe whoever set the fires may have suffered burns, Bolduc added.
He would not say how or whether the victims were related and declined to speculate on the circumstances leading to the killings.
Laurel is home to fewer than 1,000 people and is located about 100 miles northwest of Omaha.
Polio virus found in more NY wastewater after recent case
ALBANY, N.Y. — The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease. The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said, Thursday, there were no confirmed cases in their county. The discoveries were announced just after officials said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples from Rockland County, where officials, last month, announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.
