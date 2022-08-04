WORLD
Journalist, two others killed in Mexico
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Journalist, two others killed in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country, this year.
Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto Méndez and two others via Twitter, Wednesday.
Press freedom organization Article 19 said that armed attackers stormed a bar owned by Méndez’s family in San Luis de la Paz, late Tuesday.
Méndez was the director of the local outlet Tu Voz, or Your Voice.
Méndez had also worked until three years ago at the news site Zona Franca, according to its director Carmen Martínez.
It was not immediately clear whether Méndez was enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.
NATION
Wisconsin district bans pride flags from classrooms
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin school district’s decision to tell bar employees from displaying gay pride flags in classrooms or from putting their preferred pronouns in email signatures prompted pushback from students, alumni and others, while the superintendent said it was just reaffirming a policy that was already in place.
Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the school Board the district’s interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.