WORLD
Three Afghan children poisoned by mushrooms
WARSAW, Poland — Officials in Poland say three Afghan children staying at a refugee center fell ill after eating poisonous mushrooms picked in a forest, with two of them in intensive care fighting for their lives.
The children and their families had recently arrived in Poland after fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. They were staying in a center for foreigners in Podkowa Lesna, a town near Warsaw.
Artur Tusinski, the mayor of Podkowa Lesna, said three children suffered from the poisoning. He denied media reports that the refuges picked and ate the mushrooms because they were given too little food at the center, saying they were provided with three meals a day.
NATION
NYC subway breakdown sparked by power surge
NEW YORK — A “sequence of failures” in New York City’s subway system following a brief power outage disrupted half of the system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.
Hochul said in a statement that a Metropolitan Transportation Authority review of Sunday night’s subway breakdown “uncovered a sequence of failures that resulted in some backup systems not providing power as designed last night, including an additional failure to quickly diagnose the underlying cause.”
The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains on the subway system’s numbered lines plus the L train from shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday to about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Hochul said at an earlier news conference.
