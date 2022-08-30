WORLD
Madagascar police fire on mob attacking station; 11 deceased
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Madagascar police say that at least 11 people were killed when police opened fire on a mob demanding that officials turn over to them four suspects held for allegedly kidnapping a child with albinism and killing the mother.
A crowd of about 300 to 400 angry residents gathered at the police station in Ikongo district in southeastern Madagascar demanding the release of the four suspects so the crowd could deal with them. Police refused and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.
When the mob kept advancing on the station, police opened fire. Gen. Andry Rakotondrazaka, commander of the national gendarmerie, said the gendarmes tried to avoid a violent confrontation and to prevent the crowd from invading the barracks.
Cartel allegedly killed two ‘lucha libre’ wrestlers in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico confirmed, Monday, that a “lucha libre” wrestler had been found dead, over the weekend, in the north-central state of Guanajuato.
The state prosecutors’ office said the body of a wrestler known as “Maremoto,” or “Tidal Wave,” had been found dumped behind a National Guard barracks, Saturday, in the city of Irapuato.
And local professional wrestling promotors cancelled a planned match, Sunday, citing the death of “Maremoto” and another wrestler known by his ring name, “Lepra,” or “Leprosy.”
“Out of respect for the relatives of our colleagues Lepra and Maremoto, and as a sign of mourning, our event, Sunday Aug. 28 is cancelled,” match promotors Promociones Freseros Brothers said in statement.
The prosecutors’ office had earlier confirmed the death of “Lepra.” Local media gave his real name as Salvador Garcia, and said he may have worked a day job in the municipal government of Irapuato.
NATION
Columbus students returning after striking teachers ink deal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in Ohio’s largest school district returned, Monday, to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike that began, a week ago.
The Columbus Education Association’s nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals, on Sunday, voted 71% to 29% to approve the new three-year contract with Columbus City Schools.
The pact calls for 4% raises, each year of the contract. It includes plans for building improvements to ensure that spaces are climate-controlled, reduces class sizes and offers innovative paid leave benefits.
