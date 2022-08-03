WORLD
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders as terrorists
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:34 pm
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s Supreme Court declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, Tuesday, a move that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol’s shattered steel plant.
Russia and its separatist allies are holding an estimated 1,000 Azov soldiers prisoner, many of them since their surrender at the steelworks in mid-May. Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean fewer rights and longer prison sentences.
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped and was discovered walking along a road, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept, authorities said, Tuesday.
José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was jailed on a kidnapping count, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told a news conference.
A motorist driving through a rural residential area spotted a child on the road, on Monday morning, and stopped, authorities said. Court records indicate the child had been drugged and bound but managed to escape, WSFA-TV reported.
The driver picked up the girl and called 911, prompting an investigation and search that led to police officers finding two decomposing bodies inside the residence where Pascual-Reyes lived and the girl was believed to be held, Abbett said.
Authorities didn’t release any information about the girl, including whether she had any relationship to the suspect. She hadn’t been reported missing, the sheriff said.
