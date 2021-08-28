WORLD
At least 21 people die after boat capsizes in Bangladesh
DHAKA,Bangladesh — A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank Friday after colliding with another small boat in a large waterbody, leaving at least 21 people dead and scores missing in eastern Bangladesh, officials said.
The accident took place at the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district in the evening, local police official Imranul Islam said by phone. Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, while survivors said about 100 people were on board during the accident, he said. Local news reports, quoting the area’s top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said about 50 people were missing.
A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat that sank very quickly after colliding with another small boat, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.
NATION
DoorDash, GrubHub mislead restaurants, customers
CHICAGO — Chicago officials on Friday accused DoorDash and GrubHub of harming the city’s restaurants and their customers by charging high fees and through other deceptive practices when delivery and takeout business became essential to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives for the two companies called the lawsuits filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court “baseless.”
