WORLD
Nicaragua orders closure of 15 more NGOs
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s legislature ordered the closure of 15 more non-governmental organizations Thursday, bringing to 45 the number whose permits to operate in the country have been cancelled in the last month.
The groups affected include the Mejía Godoy Foundation, linked to popular folk singers Carlos and Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy. The singers have been in exile since mass demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega’s regime in 2018 were brutally repressed.
NATION
Anti-parasite drug’s use at Arkansas jail sparks probe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Medical Board is investigating reports that inmates at a county jail were prescribed the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to combat COVID-19 even though it hasn’t been approved to treat the Coronavirus.
Board Director Amy Embry on Thursday declined to elaborate on the panel’s investigation, which she said began in the last two days. Embry said the investigation came in response to multiple complaints related to news reports about the use of ivermectin at the Washington County jail.
Washington County’s sheriff confirmed Tuesday night that jail inmates had been prescribed ivermectin, but did not say how many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.