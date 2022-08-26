WORLD
Latvia brings down Soviet-era obelisk in capital
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A concrete obelisk topped by Soviet stars that was the centerpiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany has been taken down in Latvia’s capital of Riga. The nearly 260-foot column had stood like a high-rise in downtown Riga. Latvian media broadcast its removal live, on Thursday. Onlookers cheered and applauded as the obelisk crashed into a nearby pond at Victory Park.
Reports: Iran allows women at soccer game
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news agency says that in a rare move, authorities have allowed women to attend a soccer game at the Tehran Azadi stadium in the Iranian capital. Videos posted on social media show women inside the stadium as the game between Esteghlal FC and Mes-e Kerman kicked off, on Thursday evening. Women are seen waving blue team flags of Esteghlal and cheering from their seats. According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, 500 tickets were dedicated exclusively for women though it wasn’t immediately clear how many attended.
A news website, Asriran, said that four hours ahead of the match, tickets assigned for women sold for about $70 on the black market, compared to their official price of under $2.
NATION
Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied, Thursday, there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.
Cynthia Abcug, testifying on the last day of her trial in suburban Denver, said she “feels like a fool” now but was told at the time that the people she had met were working for “systemic changes in the family court system.” After a door at her townhome in Parker was found broken, one of the supporters she met arranged for an armed man to be sent to stay with her, sleeping on a couch with a view of the door, she said.
Abcug said she bought a gun around this time because she feared for her safety but never made it to an appointment for a training class and has never fired it, she said.
The prosecution’s case about the alleged plot, in 2019, is largely based on the account of Abcug’s then 16-year-old daughter, who told her counselor that her mother was talking with QAnon followers about launching the raid on the foster home. The daughter testified that she did not think her mother knew where the home was located.
Many QAnon supporters believe former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies in the so-called deep state to expose a group of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters they believe secretly runs the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.