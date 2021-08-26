WORLD
Brazil’s Indigenous march before court ruling
BRASILIA, Brazil — Thousands of Indigenous people marched toward Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to pressure justices expected to issue a ruling with far-reaching implications for land rights.
Wearing feather headdresses and with their bodies painted, they sang and danced along their 3-mile route.
Justices were scheduled to start evaluating a lower court’s ruling that invalidated a claim by some Indigenous people in Santa Catarina state to what they say is their ancestral territory. The lower court based its decision on allegations the group wasn’t occupying the land in October 1988, when Brazil’s constitution was signed after the nation’s return to democracy, which the group denies.
Protest organizers say the court’s decision could be “the ruling of the century,” because negating the 1988 benchmark would force judges across the country to impose that understanding on similar pending cases, and also affect the fate of a related, controversial bill advancing in Congress.
NATION
Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano
HONOLULU — Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, though it is not erupting.
The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest was magnitude 3.3. Most were less
than magnitude 1.
At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the ground surface of the volcano. That may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea’s caldera, the observatory said. There’s been no evidence of lava at the surface.
The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened or escalating unrest with more potential for an eruption.
Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, having erupted 34 times since 1952.
In 2018, about 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the final year of an eruption that lasted more than three decades.
Kilauea is about 200 miles south of Honolulu, on the Big Island of Hawaii.
