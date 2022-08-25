WORLD
South African workers march in capital
JOHANNESBURG — South African workers have demonstrated against the country’s rising cost of living, including record-high fuel prices and increased costs for basic foods. About 1,000 workers marched, on Wednesday, to the Union Buildings, the seat of government in the capital Pretoria, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to contain rising prices. South Africa’s economy is still reeling from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in which an estimated 2 million jobs were lost, exacerbating the country’s 35% unemployment rate. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also hit South Africa’s economy, contributing to the gas price reaching record highs.
NATION
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution, this week, for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.
James Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of his friend and coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, inside Hale’s Choctaw home. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.
Coddington’s execution is scheduled, for this morning.
“After thoroughly reviewing arguments and evidence presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for James Allen Coddington,” Stitt’s office said.
