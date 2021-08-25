WORLD
Germany’s Merkel vows party will fight as polls worsen
BERLIN — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Tuesday that her party will fight for a good result in Germany’s election next month and won’t be distracted by polls showing its support at worryingly low levels.
Merkel’s Union bloc has been sagging in polls for weeks as Armin Laschet, the leader of her Christian Democratic Union party and the center-right candidate to succeed her as chancellor, so far has failed to impress voters. Laschet is the governor of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.
NATION
Harris rebukes China in speech
HANOI — US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the US will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.
“We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea,” she said in a foreign policy speech Tuesday in Singapore in which she laid out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific. “Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”
Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared that the US “stands with our allies and our partners” in the face of threats from China.
