WORLD
Flames still spreading in biopreserve park near Sao Paulo
FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil— A fire that authorities blamed on an illegal candle balloon burned for a second day Monday at Brazil’s Juquery state park outside Sao Paulo, which was showered with ash from the blaze a day earlier.
More than 100 firefighters were trying to douse the flames at the park in Franco da Rocha, a municipality in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan region. City officials estimated 60% of the 5,000-acre park had been charred.
Sao Paulo is experiencing a dry winter season, which specialists believe facilitated the fire’s spread.
Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus
LONDON — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats paraded outside Buckingham Palace on Monday as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.
The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.
NATION
Historic headstones of DC African Americans relocated
KING GEORGE, Va. — Dozens of headstones from a historic African American cemetery in the nation’s capital that were used as erosion control along the Virginia shoreline of the Potomac River are being relocated to a memorial garden in Maryland.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser attended a ceremony in Caledon State Park in King George on Monday to mark the transfer of the first 55 headstones from Virginia to Maryland, officials said.
