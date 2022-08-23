WORLD
Egypt president meets with regional leaders in coastal city
CAIRO — President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has met with the leaders of Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The meeting came as world powers and Iran seek to end 16 months of negotiations over the revival of Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal. El-Sissi and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received King Abdulla II of Jordan, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the airport in the Mediterranean city of el-Alamein.
NATION
Deputies believe possible mass shooting was stopped, Friday
GEORGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater, Friday night.
The sheriff’s office said people at the event and security personnel told them at around 9 p.m., of a man in the parking lot near his vehicle, KOIN-TV reported.
Witnesses saw the man inhale an unknown substance from a balloon and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses also told investigators the man put one gun in the waistband of his pants and the other in a holster that was outside his waistband.
Witnesses say he then approached concertgoers and asked what time the concert ended and where they would be leaving the venue.
The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as Jonathan Moody of Ephrata, Washington, was stopped by security outside the gates and disarmed. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.
After investigating, deputies arrested, Moody, on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. Moody was lodged in the Grant County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
