WORLD
Detained aide of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan in hospital
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani officials say an aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was recently arrested on treason charges for alleged anti-military remarks was hospitalized, this week, after complaining of breathing difficulties. Shahbaz Gill, who is also the chief of staff at Khan’s opposition party, was arrested after appearing earlier this month on the private ARY TV station where he allegedly incited troops and officers to mutiny. Officials say Gill was taken from his jail cell to hospital, on Wednesday. He appeared briefly before a court in Islamabad, on Friday, in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank, after police demanded they be allowed to question him further. However, the court ordered that Gill remain in hospital, till Monday.
NATION
Cannon moved from French Quarter park as Confederate symbol
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has quietly moved a cannon owned by a unit that fought for the Confederacy out of a French Quarter park to a Louisiana National Guard museum.
The pocket park overlooking Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral was renamed, last year, from Washington Artillery Park to Oscar Dunn Park, honoring a lieutenant governor who took office, in 1868, as the nation’s first Black elected executive.
The renaming proposal did not get any opposition in two online forums.
