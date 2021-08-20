WORLD
Nepalese Gurkhas end hunger strike
LONDON — A 13-day hunger strike by former Nepalese Gurkha soldiers came to an end Thursday after the British government agreed to enter talks with the Nepalese Embassy over equal pensions for veterans.
The agreement came a day after one of the veterans, 60-year-old Dhan Gurung, was admitted to the hospital with heart problems.
The hunger strikers were part of a group of protesters calling for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full British armed forces pension.
NATION
Search for missing Hungarian man focused at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities are asking the public to reach out to them with any information on a Hungarian man whose vehicle was found at Grand Canyon National Park.
The family of Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, reported him missing to Las Vegas police. Authorities determined he recently traveled to the Grand Canyon as part of an extended trip to the US Southwest, Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird said Thursday.
The silver Honda Accord he was driving was located at a Grand Canyon visitor center on Aug. 9, with his belongings in it. Searches by ground and from the air at the park’s South Rim and below the rim have turned up no sign of him so far, Baird said.
“We don’t really have any additional clues that would lead us to other areas of the park where he might be,” she said.
