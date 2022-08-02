WORLD
Guatemalan journalist known for investigations still jailed
GUATEMALA CITY — A prize-winning Guatemalan journalist jailed on alleged money laundering charges that government critics have denounced as a pressure tactic has faced consequences for his work before.
In 2003, government agents searched José Rubén Zamora Marroquin’s home and threatened his life after he wrote a column suggesting former dictator José Efraín Ríos Montt, then president of the congress, was running a parallel government.
Five years later, armed men abducted Zamora in Guatemala’s capital before releasing him 10 hours later outside the city beaten and drugged. No one was arrested, but at the time it was believed to be in response to his newspaper’s work.
On Friday, plainclothes investigators and police with assault rifles arrested Zamora at his home. His initial appearance before a judge was canceled, Monday, because the case file was apparently unavailable. The hearing was not immediately rescheduled, meaning Zamora would remain in jail.
It also meant that the details of the charges against Zamora remain a mystery. On Friday, government investigators also raided the offices of El Periodico, holding its employees in place for more than 15 hours.
NATION
Harris to announce $1B to states for flooding, extreme heat
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis, Monday, as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California.
Harris was set to announce more than $1 billion in grants available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
Visiting the National Hurricane Center before the grant announcement, Harris said, Monday, that disasters such as the Kentucky flood and California wildfires show “how immediate, how current and how urgent the issue is of addressing the extreme weather that we’ve been experiencing around the country and the world.’’
In 2021, the United States experienced 20 climate-related disasters that each caused over $1 billion in damage, Harris said, citing a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There were about six such disasters per year in the 1990s.
“The frequency has accelerated in a relatively short period of time,” Harris said. “The science is clear. Extreme weather will only get worse, and the climate crisis will only accelerate.’’
The White House is leading a government-wide response to climate disasters that “recognizes the urgency of this moment and our ability to do something about it,” she said.
