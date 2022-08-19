WORLD
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler in brief incident
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro briefly grappled with a heckler and tried to snatch his phone — an incident that underscored possible challenges for the sometimes quick-tempered leader. Bolsonaro was speaking to supporters outside his residence in the capital city of Brasilia when social media influencer Wilker Leão used his phone to film himself repeatedly shouting at the president, calling him a “coward” and a “bum.”
NATION
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge has declared a Florida law that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. The ruling came in a case in which a Florida business claimed their free speech rights are curtailed because the law infringes on company training programs stressing diversity, inclusion, elimination of bias and prevention of workplace harassment.
The case is one of three challenging the “Stop WOKE” act championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as unconstitutional. The law involves critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in US institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. The other two lawsuits were filed by educators and students.
