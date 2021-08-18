WORLD
Libya says senior official released, two weeks after abduction
CAIRO — Libyan authorities said a senior government official was released on Tuesday, two weeks after armed men abducted him and his colleague in the capital of Tripoli. Rida Faraj Fraitis, the chief of staff for the first deputy prime minister, returned to the eastern city of Benghazi, the statement from the unity government said. Fraitis’ colleague was also released, it added. Photos of the freed official in Benghazi circulated on social media.
The government hasn’t said which armed group was suspected in the abduction of the two men earlier this month.
Syrian state TV: Israel fires missiles in southern Syria
BEIRUT — Syrian state media reported that Israel carried out a missile attack on southern Syria late on Tuesday, targeting an unspecified military position. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
The state TV report did not specify if there were any casualties. It said two missiles were fired toward the military position near the southern town of Quneitra, on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are based.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.
NATION
Family: Man in deputy’s shooting had ‘irrational thoughts’
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of a man identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Michigan said Tuesday he had been “tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts.”
Gary Goidosik and Kim Goidosik referred to themselves in a statement through the Goidosik Morse Disability Law Group as the family of the shooter in the weekend death of Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Proxmire.
State police on Monday identified Kyle Goidosik, 35, of Vicksburg, as the man who shot Proxmire Saturday during a car chase that started in Galesburg, about 130 miles west of Detroit.
