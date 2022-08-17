WORLD
34-year-old woman is Iran’s first monkeypox case
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that authorities have announced the first case of monkeypox in the country. The report said health authorities quarantined a 34-year-old woman living in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. A health ministry spokesperson says the patient and her family members informed doctors after she developed symptoms on the skin of her hands. Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets. Sexual contact may amplify transmission. Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful. More severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.
NATION
Oklahoma prison guard charged with striking shackled inmate
MCALESTER, Okla. — An Oklahoma prison guard has been charged with striking a shackled inmate at the state penitentiary in McAlester. Court records show 35-year-old Lt. William Graham was charged, Monday, with aggravated assault and battery, providing false evidence and obstruction of justice. Court records don’t list an attorney for him. Documents allege Graham hit inmate Kentrell Campbell while Campbell’s arms were restrained behind him and his legs were shackled. Four other prison guards are charged with trying to cover up the assault by not documenting it in incident reports. Corrections department officials told The Oklahoman that the five have been suspended.
