WORLD
Israel asks allies for help as wildfires rage near Jerusalem
JERUSALEM — Israeli leaders on Monday appealed to its international allies as firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes.
Israel Fire and Rescue service said that 75 firefighting teams accompanied by 12 planes were working to contain a series of fires in the forested hills west of the city.
At least 6.5 square miles of forest have already burned, according to official tallies, making it one of the largest wildfires in the country’s history.
Israel in recent weeks had sent assistance to Greece while it was battling its own wildfires. Lapid also said Israel was also reaching out to Cyprus, Italy and France and others about possible assistance. Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.
NATION
18-year-old ID’d as shooter killed after wounding six in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a person returning fire during a shooting that wounded at least six teens in a parking lot.
The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday that Anthony Ely Emilian was shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas police said the shootout happened early Friday after an argument among a group of older teenagers hanging out in a business parking lot near Sunset Park, not far from McCarran International Airport.
Emilian retrieved a gun from a vehicle and opened fire before he was shot and fatally wounded, according to police.
Long fight over New Orleans abortion clinic back in US court
NEW ORLEANS — Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider the question of whether the state of Louisiana must grant a long-sought license for an abortion clinic in New Orleans.
Planned Parenthood began the process to get a license to perform abortions at the New Orleans facility during Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration. The efforts continued after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards succeeded Jindal in 2016. Both men oppose abortion rights.
